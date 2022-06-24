ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — American Dairy Queen Corp. has lost a federal lawsuit accusing a Massachusetts company of trademark infringement for attaching the name “Blizzard” to its bottled water. The Star Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson in St. Paul, Minnesota, issued a written decision earlier this month. She said Bloomington-based Dairy Queen failed to show prove W.B. Mason Co. committed any infringement. W.B. Mason Co.’s attorneys argued that the company attached “Blizzard” to its bottled water in 2010 and Dairy Queen failed to show even one instance of confusion after 188 million sales.

