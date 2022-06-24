By The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (39-30, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-32, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -157, Brewers +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 17-14 in home games and 40-32 overall. The Brewers are 21-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto is 18-16 in road games and 39-30 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 28-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 15 home runs while slugging .495. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .307 batting average to rank fifth on the Blue Jays, and has 10 doubles and eight home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .265 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

