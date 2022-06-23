WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The second of two women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate in Wisconsin which they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Twenty-year-old Morgan Geyser asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren on June 14 to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. During a hearing Thursday, Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.