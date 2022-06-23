By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors selected forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the 28th overall pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Baldwin missed much of his lone college season with a nagging left ankle injury, averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games — and he likely will have ample time to develop early on with the newly crowned NBA champions.

