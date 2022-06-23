By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 to split a four-game series with their NL Central rivals. Taylor’s drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead. Hudson snapped a streak of 46 1/3 innings without allowing a homer. Adames took Hudson deep leading off the fifth to make it 5-3. The Brewers have won five of seven. They moved back into a first-place tie with the Cardinals atop the division. St. Louis has lost five of its last eight.

