By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state supreme court judge has set bail at $100,000 for a Canisius College basketball recruit arrested for having two handguns, a shotgun and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school’s indoor athletic complex. Judge Debra Givens also ordered Sarion McGee to not leave Erie County. The judge questioned why McGee either ignored or didn’t familiarize himself with state gun laws before he moved to Buffalo from Wisconsin. McGee faces 15 weapons-related charges. His lawyer says the guns and ammunition were purchased legally. He adds McGee had all of his possessions in his car because he was unable to move into his assigned dorm room.

