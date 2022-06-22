By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state’s dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that essentially legalized abortion across the nation. Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon. It was unclear when Assembly Republicans would come to the floor but it doesn’t matter; without the Senate nothing can happen. Wisconsin in 1849 banned abortion except to save the mother’s life. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.

