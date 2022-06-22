By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats gathering for their annual state convention this weekend are focused on reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. But they also know that history is against them in the midterm year and voters face high inflation, rising gas prices and growing concerns about a recession. Evers and Democratic candidates seeking to take on Johnson are slated to speak at the convention. Unlike Republicans, Wisconsin Democrats do not endorse candidates in contested elections. A Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows Evers slightly ahead of his Republican challengers, while Johnson was about even with each of the top Democrats running against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.