KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies scuffled with a man accused of disorderly conduct during a Kenosha County Board meeting, wrestled him to the floor and arrested him. The county board was considering several agenda items Tuesday night, including a resolution to allow concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into some Kenosha County buildings. The man said he planned to speak in opposition to the firearm resolution. Sheriff’s officials said the man became disorderly during his comments and was asked to step away from the podium by the board chairman. He refused and two deputies approached him, grabbed his arms and struggled to arrest him, video showed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.