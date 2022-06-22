KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies scuffled with and arrested a man at a Kenosha County Board meeting after he spoke out against relaxing gun restrictions in county buildings and then refused to step away from a lectern. The county board was considering several agenda items Tuesday night, including a resolution to allow concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into some Kenosha County buildings. The man who spoke against the firearms resolution was eventually ruled out of order after he began naming board members and questioning some of their political donations and then suggested that a person who approached him might be taken as a threat. Two deputies approached the man, grabbed his arms and struggled to bring him to the floor and arrest him, video showed.

