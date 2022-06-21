By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections official says she isn’t worried about voter intimidation or partisan observers at the polls this fall. During a Tuesday news conference, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said that her primary concern is combating misinformation about the elections process. Wolfe says misinformation isn’t necessarily a new problem for the clerks who oversee local elections, but as skepticism and conspiracies from 2020 continue to cast doubt on the elections process, her office is creating resources for local clerks to build trust and transparency in their communities. The top races in Wisconsin this year are for governor and U.S. Senate.

