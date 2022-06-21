MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is out of the lineup for the game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to what manager Oliver Marmol described as back tightness. Marmol was optimistic this would only be a one-day issue. The Cardinals moved Goldschmidt from first base to designated hitter just before Monday’s game to try to keep the six-time All-Star off his feet as much as possible. Goldschmidt was named the NL player of the week Tuesday. He leads the NL in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

