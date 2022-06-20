MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two women suffered serious injuries while skydiving in Racine County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old Racine woman and a 49-year-old Chicago woman were tandem skydiving Sunday afternoon. Their parachute deployed but they lost control 20 or 30 feet from the ground and crashed. Both women sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to trauma centers. In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.