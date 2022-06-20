SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. But Carter cautioned the fight isn’t over , with the fiscal 2023 budget still far from final approval by Congress. A bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers have been fighting a White House proposal to eliminate funding for the center, which conducts air-to-air combat training missions for fighter pilots. The Air National Guard says three other U.S. training facilities can absorb the Georgia center’s functions.

