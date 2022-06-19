By The Associated Press

A vote by Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb marks the latest labor drive at big companies in recent months. In December, a Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to unionize at one of the coffee retailer’s company-owned U.S. stores. In January, a group of Google engineers and other workers announced they had formed a union, a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize in April, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.