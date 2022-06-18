CINCINNATI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers designated for assignment two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain on the same date he reached 10 years of major league service time. Waiting until Saturday allowed Cain to be fully vested in the players’ pension fund. He hit .179 with one home run and nine runs batted in over 43 games this season. He is in the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed with Milwaukee in January 2018. He’s helped the Brewers reach postseason play each of the past four seasons. He played a key role in the Kansas City Royals winning the 2015 World Series.

