CINCINNATI (AP) — Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe both homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earn his first career win and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3. Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won a second straight game for the first time this month. The roller-coaster Reds have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak, which followed a four-game slide. Alexander allowed one unearned run through five innings of his fourth start before giving up four hits and two runs in the sixth.

