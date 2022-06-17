By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Duke’s A.J. Griffin, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe are among the top wing players in this year’s NBA draft. Davis was a first-team Associated Press All-American, while Mathurin was a second-team pick. Griffin proved to be a capable 3-point shooter in his lone season for the Blue Devils. Sharpe never played for the Wildcats after being a midyear enrollee. Other names to watch include international prospect Ousmane Dieng, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and LSU’s Tari Eason. There’s also the duo of Jaden Hardy and MarJon Beauchamp from the G League Ignite developmental program for elite prospects who bypass college.

