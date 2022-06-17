CINCINNATI (AP) — Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in a battle of long balls for their third win 13 games. Hunter Renfroe’s three-run homer in the fourth and Willy Adames’ solo shot in the fifth built a 4-0 lead against Hunter Greene on a night every run scored on a homer. Albert Alomar Jr., Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham homered to tie the score 4-4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.