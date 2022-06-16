MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin. In western Wisconsin, sheriff’s officials say a tornado damaged barns and homes in Monroe County late Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said debris lofted by the tornado could be seen on radar. It was spotted 7 miles northeast of Mauston. In eastern Wisconsin, about 38,000 We Energies customers lost service from Bonduel south to Milwaukee. Wisconsin Public Service was working to restore power to nearly 34,000 customers.

