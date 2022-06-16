By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right-hander Tylor Megill has left his start against Milwaukee with shoulder discomfort, the latest setback in a promising season for the second-year pitcher. Megill came off the injured list last week after missing a month with right biceps inflammation. He will have an MRI on Friday, the Mets said. The rotation replacement for injured ace Jacob deGrom this season, Megill entered 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He started for New York on opening day and pitched five scoreless innings in a win at Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.