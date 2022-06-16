By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 comeback victory over the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers. After both starting pitchers exited with injuries in the middle innings, the Mets took advantage of a costly throwing error by first baseman Rowdy Tellez to score the go-ahead run in the eighth. Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers, who lost two of three in the series and have dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.