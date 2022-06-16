NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby exited his start against the New York Mets with left forearm tightness. The team said he was removed as a precaution. Ashby gave up Mark Canha’s two-run homer that tied the score at 4 in the fifth inning, then retired Brandon Nimmo on a grounder. That’s when manager Craig Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and an athletic trainer went to the mound. Following a discussion, Ashby walked off the field with the trainer and was replaced by Hoby Milner. Ashby, the nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby, entered 1-5 with a 3.91 ERA in seven starts and six relief appearances this season, his second in the majors.

