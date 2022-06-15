By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers head into this upcoming season motivated by the stunning and sudden finish to their most recent playoff run. The circumstances surrounding their 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it particularly tough to get over. Green Bay lost despite having the ball and a 10-3 lead with just over six minutes left. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary and center Josh Myers say they’ve watched video of the game about 20 times. Tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Jaire Alexander say plays that went wrong in that game have provided incentive throughout the offseason.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.