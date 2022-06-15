By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Corbin Burnes bounced back from his two shortest outings of the season, Willy Adames got two of his three hits in a seven-run fifth and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the New York Mets 10-2 for their second win in 11 games. Milwaukee’s big night gave manager Craig Counsell his 564th win with the Brewers, breaking the franchise record. New York’s nine-game home winning streak ended. The Mets had gone 30 innings at Citi Field without allowing a run. Burnes gave up two runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked none. Adames doubled in the first and scored on a two-run single by Luis Urías. Adames also hit a two-run single to make it 9-1.

