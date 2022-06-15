By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed closer Josh Hader on the paternity list and expect him to miss three days. The Brewers made the move before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets. Hader began the day tied with San Diego’s Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead with 19 saves. The left-hander is 0-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 21 appearances this year and has pitched only three times since May 30. Milwaukee had won just twice in its last 13 games. The Brewers replaced Hader by activating newly acquired Chi Chi Gonzalez and adding him to their bullpen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.