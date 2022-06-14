By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party is launching a nine-city “election integrity” tour hitting battleground Wisconsin’s most liberal cities, events that feature a conservative former state Supreme Court justice and that come less than two months before the state’s August primary. The events, which kick off Wednesday, are drawing blowback from those who say the round tables are intended to spread lies about what happened in the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden and mislead voters ahead of November’s election. Wisconsin is a key presidential battleground state that Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 and then lost by nearly the same margin in 2020.

