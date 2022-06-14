By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (34-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (40-22, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -151, Brewers +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

New York is 40-22 overall and 19-8 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee is 34-28 overall and 19-16 in road games. The Brewers have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .320 batting average to rank seventh on the Mets, and has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Luis Urias: day-to-day (hamstring), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

