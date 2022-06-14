UNION GROVE, Wis. — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen says a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed. Allen says authorities have no details on a possible cause. The Racine Journal Times reports that no other injuries were reported. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. The road was still closed as of late Tuesday afternoon.

