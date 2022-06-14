MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball will play a doubleheader on Nov. 11 at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The doubleheader at American Family Field will start with Wisconsin women’s team facing Kansas State. Then, the Badgers’ men’s team will take on Stanford. The event is billed as the “Brew City Battle,” and will mark the first time basketball games will be played in the stadium, which opened in 2001. Game times and television information will be announced later.

