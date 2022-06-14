MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South. Crews resumed their search Tuesday morning for an 11-year-old boy, as well as two men, ages 34 and 37, who entered the water in an attempt to rescue the child Monday evening. The water was deep and fast-flowing following the severe storms, which also caused damage and power outages in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

