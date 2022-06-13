By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are going to allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration developed to control PFAS pollution to take effect. The state Department of Natural Resources’ policy board adopted limits on PFAS in Wisconsin drinking and surface water in February. The regulations limit PFAS chemicals in drinking water to 70 parts per trillion and 8 ppt for most surface waters that support fish. Board approval sent the regulations to the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules. Mike Mikalsen, an aide to the panel’s co-chairman, Sen. Steve Nass, said Monday that the committee has finished studying the rules and has no objections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.