By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — The points lead changes just about every week during this extraordinary IndyCar season. Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing overtook Team Penske’s Will Power and moved back into the lead after a second-place finish Sunday at Road America. The points lead has now changed hands after each of the last six events. Ericsson will remain atop the standings for at least a little while because the IndyCar series is taking the next two weeks off before heading to Mid-Ohio on July 3. Anything’s possible after that.

