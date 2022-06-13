MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Mari Pietersen stopped 29 shots, including all 10 in the final period, and Canada hung on to win its sixth Under-18 women’s hockey world championship, beating the defending champion United States 3-2. Ava Murphy and Alexia Aubin had a goal and an assist each, and Jocelyn Amos also scored for Canada, which rebounded from a 7-0 loss to the Americans in the preliminary round. Canada won gold for the second time in the past seven tournaments. The Canadians went 1-2 in the preliminary round of the tournament before winning three straight. The U.S. entered with a tournament-leading 21 goals but was held in check by Pietersen.

