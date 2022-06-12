By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Many of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington — and their party — as the midterm season enters its next phase. Democratic candidates in key midterm battlegrounds are facing deep frustration from the voters who will decide their fate in November. Candidates in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Hampshire are railing against the institutions that they have controlled for the last 16 months. It’s a strategy born of necessity given the political climate Democrats are facing. President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular and the cost of basic goods is soaring under their watch.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.