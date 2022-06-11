By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat Milwaukee 8-6 to deal the Brewers their eighth consecutive loss. It was the fifth time since the Nationals moved to Washington in 2005 that they hit three consecutive homers and the first time since June 9, 2019, at San Diego. Milwaukee is in the midst of its longest losing streak since dropping eight in a row from Sept. 11-19, 2015. The Brewers have been outscored 57-20 during their skid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.