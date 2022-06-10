MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced 23-year-old Devon Vaughn on Thursday. Vaughn pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to commit arson. The judge noted the Aug. 24 fire caused nearly $2 million in damage. Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic protests then after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down. Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men during as protests continued on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.