By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has selected a Republican attorney to serve as its new leader. The commission voted 5-1 on Friday to make Don Millis the new commission chairman. He replaces Democrat Ann Jacobs. The position is crucial; the chair approves the vote canvass following elections and certifies results. The chair also sets the agenda for the commission and can influence how questions are framed, a key power on a panel that’s evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. State law required that the next chair be one of two Republicans in the form of Millis or Bob Spindell. Spindell has taken many positions that have angered Democrats, including casting an Electoral College vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.