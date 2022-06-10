By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-38, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -166, Nationals +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to end a six-game losing streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 21-38 overall and 9-18 in home games. The Nationals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Milwaukee has gone 18-14 on the road and 33-26 overall. The Brewers have gone 13-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .216 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 11-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with a .259 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI. Christian Yelich is 7-for-30 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .245 batting average, 7.61 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Brewers: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (back), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.