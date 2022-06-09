MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the incident began Wednesday afternoon when an Oconto County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver. The deputy found the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 in the town of Oconto. A passenger in the vehicle got out, approached the deputy with a knife and the deputy opened fire. The person died at the scene. The Justice Department did not reveal the gender or race of either the deputy or the person who died. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn’t immediately return a message Thursday morning.

