SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says an oil spill temporarily closed shipping traffic on the St. Mary’s River between Ontario and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Coast Guard said Thursday that the 5,300-gallon spill came from Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The Coast Guard asked all traffic to stay away from the affected area. MLive.com reports the river reopened to shipping traffic later Thursday. The 75-mile river connects lakes Superior and Huron and serves as part of the border between Michigan and Ontario. Algoma spokeswoman Brenda Stenta said in a statement that “the source of the spill has been safely contained.”

