MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Madison has sentenced a California man to five years in prison for his role in a money laundering scheme. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Sinval De Oliveira of Torrance on Wednesday. According to prosecutors, De Oliveira was part of a group that persuaded businesses to turn over their cash-on-hand to fake money couriers. De Oliveira in 2020 flew to Milwaukee where he picked up nearly $243,000 in fraudulent proceeds and deposited them into a funnel account. The money was eventually transferred overseas.

