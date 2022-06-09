MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents indicate state agents thought they heard shots before they opened fire during a traffic stop that left a Black man wounded. Quadren Wilson’s family says law enforcement officers shot Wilson five times after they stopped his car in Madison on Feb. 3 and tried to arrest him on a drug violation. Wilson survived. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has said Wilson wasn’t armed and two state Justice Department agents fired their weapons. The sheriff’s office has not said their rounds struck Wilson, however. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a detective said in a newly unsealed affidavit that the agents thought they heard gunfire coming from Wilson’s car.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.