By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and the surging Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to rout the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers 10-0. The Phillies won their season-high sixth in a row, five of them since interim manager Rob Thomson took over when Joe Girardi was fired on Friday. The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost a season-worst five straight. Milwaukee has scored a total of six runs during its skid and been shut out three times. Rookie Bryson Stott went 4 for 4 with a home run and double. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Odúbel Herrera also homered for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber added four hits, two of them doubles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.