WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband more than 15 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Cindy Schulz-Juedes was found guilty in October of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say 58-year-old Kenneth Juedes was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006 at the couple’s home in the town of Hull. Juedes was a pharmacist for what was then Memorial Health Care in Medford. Before handing down the sentence, Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran called Schulz-Judes’ actions “callous and unfeeling.” Schulz-Juedes maintained her innocence and said the conviction “hurt my soul.” Her attorney, Michael Hughes, says they have already started the appeal process.

