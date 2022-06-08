MILWAUKEE (AP) — The two frontrunners for the Republican attorney general nomination say they want to expand gun rights for nonviolent felons. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney both said during a debate in Milwaukee on Tuesday night that gun rights should be restored for people convicted of nonviolent felonies when they re-join society. Jarchow said he’s heard from nonviolent felons who are frustrated they can’t use guns to hunt with their grandchildren. Karen Mueller, a conservative attorney also running for the GOP nomination, said she wants to investigate baseless claims that hospitals routinely killed patients with COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines have proven safe.

