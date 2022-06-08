By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney who was one of the original members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and praised by an investigator looking into the 2020 election has been appointed to serve again. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appointed Don Millis to the commission on Wednesday. Millis will fill a key vacancy just days before the panel was to vote on who will serve as its next chair. Millis previously worked for GOP state senators in the Wisconsin Legislature and served just under a year on the commission when it was created in 2016. His appointment garnered praise from Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Vos to investigate the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden

