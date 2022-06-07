By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list in his vehicle that included prominent national political figures has died. Authorities say 56-year-old Douglas Uhde shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on June 3 before shooting himself. He was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond says Uhde died Tuesday. Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in a 2001 burglary case. Uhde had a list of potential targets that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a Whitmer spokesman and an Associated Press source.

