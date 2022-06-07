By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list in his vehicle that included prominent national political figures has died. Authorities say 56-year-old Douglas Uhde shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on Friday before shooting himself. He was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday. His body was on life support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation. Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in a 2001 burglary case. Uhde had a list of potential targets that included Roemer, Wisconsin’s governor, Michigan’s governor and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to an Associated Press source.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.