LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated E. Martin Estrada as U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, the most populous in the country. The nomination, which needs Senate confirmation, was announced Monday. Estrada was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District from 2007 to 2014, where he handled violent and organized crime cases. He now works with a private firm that handles corporate law. The Central District is based in Los Angeles but covers seven counties with a population of 20 million people.

